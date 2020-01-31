FEMA awards more than $131M to help rebuild flood-destroyed schools in W.Va.

More than $131 million in federal funding has been awarded to replace schools in Nicholas County destroyed in the June 2016 flooding, Gov. Jim Justice’s office announced Friday.

Funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will help replace Summersville Middle and Richwood Middle schools and Richwood High School.

The historic flooding resulted in a Major Disaster Declaration, opening the way for FEMA assistance.

“The children and communities of Nicholas County deserve schools they can be proud of, and after years of working closely with our FEMA partners, I am happy that this funding has been secured,” Justice said in a release. “I will continue to fight to bring every resource possible to restore the areas ravaged by this disaster. This funding announcement is about more than constructing buildings, it is about bringing hope to all of Nicholas County that we are on our way to restoring these communities.”

Along with the funding, West Virginia will be able to take advantage of a cost-share adjustment from 25 percent to 10 percent of the total cost of rebuilding schools in Kanawha and Nicholas counties.

According to the news release, public assistance funding from FEMA requires states to pay 25 percent of the cost of rebuilding. This additional funding award positions West Virginia to request a cost-share adjustment to 10 percent.

