Nicholas County Schools granted FEMA funding to rebuild

Nicholas County Schools got FEMA money Friday to rebuild the schools destroyed in the 2016 flood.

"It will bring closure to this whole flood and FEMA process," said Superintendent Donna Burge-Tetrick.

FEMA granted the school board $131 million Friday to rebuild, something Burge-Tetrick says is exciting because of the work both she and the school board have done.

"We're actually going to be able to renovate or rebuild new schools for half of the schools in the county," Burge-Tetrick said.

Richwood Middle, Richwood High, and Summersville Middle were destroyed in the flood four years ago. The school board will rebuild both Richwood Middle and Richwood High Schools. They are also building a Nicholas County Middle School.

Burge-Tetrick says this will change the course of Nicholas County Schools for generations. She says the quality of education will improve and she hopes this will bring more people to Nicholas County.

Gus Penix, president of the Nicholas County School Board, says they could be approved or even more federal dollars. He also says the state funding is now at 25 percent and federal at 75 percent equating to about $177 million altogether.

Federal funding could go up, even more, leaving state funding at 10 percent and federal funding at 90 percent. Altogether the total amount of dollars would stay at around $177 million.

Penix says the county exceeded the threshold for FEMA's cost agreement with the state. For this reason, the state is able to pay less of the costs towards the rebuild. School Board officials say the funding saved the county $20 million to $30 million in taxes.

Burge-Tetrick says they worked hard to get the most funding possible to rebuild. If they had gone a different route, the funding would be about $100 million less.

Altogether, Nicholas County School officials say they will be able to rebuild or renovate six schools, half the schools that in Nicholas County.

Students who attend Richwood Middle, Richwood High and Summersville Middle are learning out of portables, but these schools will bring state-of-the-art facilities to Nicholas County. Planning is underway, but there is no information on when the school will start building.

