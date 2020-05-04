Face coverings required in public places in Boone County

Face coverings are a requirement for anyone going out in public in Boone County due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Boone County Health Department made that announcement Monday.

That agency released the following information:

“This is to protect not just yourself but others around you. Any available covering that is made with a material that is not see-through is sufficient while observing social distancing (at least 6 feet of separation). Face coverings protect us all and help us protect our economy and our small businesses.”

We will have more on this developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

