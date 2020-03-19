Facebook group helping community get through coronavirus pandemic

There‘s a famous saying from Mister Rogers about when he would see something scary on the news, his mother would tell him to look for the helpers. In this time of crisis with the coronavirus pandemic, one community is using social media to help each other.

A Facebook group started by Ashland realtor Cindy Conley Jones has attracted more than 2,000 followers in less than two days as a community works to help each other out.

Jones says she decided to make the page after seeing so many posts about people struggling to find certain groceries and other questions that have come up as the coronavirus worries have intensified.

“I thought maybe 200 or 300 people would join it in the end but it absolutely surprised me,” said Jones.

The page is called Ashland KY Area People Helping People. Every day dozens of posts are made where people are sharing updates about the virus, what stores have restocked, and even where to find meals for students or restaurants still open for carry out.

“Someone put on there that they have elderly parents here and they are far away so they couldn't get here. So they posted could someone go check on their parents and get them groceries because they're really not supposed to be out, they're older people, and 15 people volunteered to do it.”

Though the overwhelming response to the page has surprised Jones, the kindness from people in the area does not.

“We’re a good strong community,” she says. ”What we're doing here in Ashland is to help everyone even right across the river in Ohio and West Virginia. We are all in this together as a tri-state area.”

