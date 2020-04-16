Facing Hunger Foodbank receives massive donation

The Facing Hunger Foodbank received a much needed donation Thursday.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated 40,000 pounds of non-perishable food items. That amount can provide more than 33,000 meals for people in need.

The delivery came from the church's headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Facing Hunger Foodbank Executive Director Cyndi Kirkhart says with the current need for emergency food funds during this pandemic, this couldn't have come at a better time.

"It is a very difficult time for everybody," said Kirkhart. "There are folks that are coming to see us that have not had to access the emergency hunger relief system before. It is our privilege to serve them. It is also our requirement to ensure people that food will not be their main concern."

The foodbank has already spent its total food budget for the year.

They're asking for both food items and monetary donations.

