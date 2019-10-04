Fall weather brings an added danger to drought

With cooler weather making those leaves finally fall off the trees, that's even more flammable material on the ground for an area already plagued by drought.

According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, most of the region is in the midst of moderate to severe drought conditions, with more serious areas in Kanawha County and parts of Boone and Lincoln counties in West Virginia, as well as Martin, Floyd, Johnson and Pike counties in Kentucky.

Burn bans are in place in all of West Virginia and Ohio, as well as several counties in eastern Kentucky. So if you go camping this weekend, remember that the cooler weather doesn't make campfires safer.

There is some rain expected across much of our region later this weekend and into Monday. It might not be enough to lift the region out of the drought.

Click any of the following links for burn ban information inWest Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.

