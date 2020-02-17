Falling bricks put Charleston building on immediate demo list, roads closed

Several road closures are in effect on Charleston's East End due to a structure's falling facade.

Charleston leaders say bricks fell onto the sidewalk overnight.

The building is now set to be torn down immediately.

The former restaurant that is located on the corner of Washington and Elizabeth Streets has been deemed structurally unsound.

Currently, Washington Street East is closed between Maxwell Street and Sydney Street and Elizabeth Street is closed between Lee Street and Jackson Street.

Road closures are expected to last at least a week.

An engineer will further assess the building Monday afternoon.

