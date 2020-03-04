Families concerned over unkempt conditions at cemetery

Relatives of people buried at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point say they're frustrated with what they consider unkempt conditions at the cemetery.

"It's like there's total disregard for the people," said Allen Wagner.

Wagner says he has several relatives buried at the cemetery. He, his family, and many others say they have been upset over gravestones covered by tall grass, or sinking into the ground.

"Who wants to come to a cemetery and then not be able to find their grave marker because it's so covered up?" Wagner asked.

Wagner and more than 800 other people have joined a Facebook group where they post pictures and videos of issues they have had.

"If you go through the Facebook page at the video and pictures, you really get an understanding of why people are so disgusted, for lack of a better word."

Wagner and others have filed complaints with the Ohio Cemetery Dispute Resolution Commission. In October, the commission heard testimony and reviewed photos taken by an external auditor.

At the hearing, Wagner and others discussed concerns over markers sinking into the ground, whether graveside services are allowed in the cemetery, rules at the cemetery, dead trees, and the owner's demeanor toward visitors.

The owner, Larry Carter reportedly told the board of plans to remove the trees, and using a rapid thaw blanket for winter burials after complaints about the cemetery not opening graves because the ground was too cold.

A report from the commission said they recommended Carter work on raising grave markers, clarify policies, and improve timeliness of winter burials, among others. Another hearing is set for March 19.

"Is it going to help anything?" asked Wagner. "I hope so. But again I want to give it time to see. I knew from the beginning this was not going to be a one and done type of issue."

WSAZ reached out to Larry Carter for comment, but he declined.

