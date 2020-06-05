Families enjoy drive-in movie at Valley Park

For kids all over Putnam County, they're getting the opportunity to do something they don't usually get to do -- stay outside after dark.

The Putnam County Chamber of Commerce brought family movie night from the couch ... to the car. (John Lowe/WSAZ)

The Putnam County Chamber of Commerce is doing what they can to provide some family fun in the light of the heavy downturn of options in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, by putting on a drive-in movie.

“One of the reasons that the chamber wanted to put on this event is just something the community could do while obviously keeping socially distant,” said chamber President Ashley Alford-Glance. “There have been a lot of activities that have been cancelled for the summer, and this is the thing that we wanted to do to get the summer kicked off and provide some entertainment for our local families.”

A fun opportunity for Caroline Harris, who finished off her elementary school year cooped up in her home.

“It's just fun to go somewhere because, you know, I’ve been stuck at home for the past few months, and it's just fun to be somewhere,” Harris said.

“We just hope that people come and they have a good time and it provides them a little bit of entertainment and something fun they can do with their family,” Alford-Glance said.

The Putnam County Chamber of Commerce will hold one more showing of Toy Story 4 at dusk Saturday evening.