Families enjoying nice weather before big changes come Tuesday

The leaves are still falling, but an early blast of winter isn't too far behind.

Temperatures are set to bottom out -- from the 60s Monday to the 20s Tuesday with a chance of snow for many areas.

Most of the WSAZ viewing area is under a Winter Weather Advisory until Tuesday. However, the cold temperatures are set to linger until Wednesday.

Many families were taking advantage of Monday's warm weather, whether it was spending a day at the park or doing chores like raking leaves.

Joe Eddins and his daughter Jolie spent the day raking leaves in their yard. In Jolie's case, it was spent jumping in the piles of leaves.

"It's a beautiful day. Get out and enjoy some nice weather and some good times together," Eddins. "I think we might be playing in the snow tomorrow. We'll have to see, but it looks like some snow is on the way."

Karen Beirne and her granddaughter spent the day at the park.

"We had boots on her and I had a coat on her, but then I figured out we don't need a coat today," Beirne said.

But before this cold snap forces everyone into their coats and boots, everyone is taking advantage of what Monday brings before winter makes an early arrival Tuesday.

