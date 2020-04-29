Families struggling to cope with life without school

Students in Ohio won't be returning to class for the remainder of the school year.

Families are struggling to cope with life without school during the COVID-19 crisis.

Parents who've had to make sacrifices and major adjustments to their lives will have to continue doing so.

WSAZ first talked with Beth Faison on March 12, the day parents in Ohio found out schools would be temporarily closing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Fast forward more than a month, parents learned that temporary closure has been extended through the rest of the school year.

"It makes me really sad," Faison said.

Faison has twin 5-year-old girls who go to preschool in Chesapeake, Ohio. She works for the post office in Huntington and can't afford to take time off, so she's been sending the kids to stay with their father in North Carolina for extended visits. She says those two- to three-week visits mark the longest gaps she's gone without seeing them.

"Right when they leave, we want them to come back," Faison said. "It's very sad when they leave. They say it's too long, they want to come home. It's been a very hard adjustment."

Faison says, fortunately, a neighborhood babysitter has agreed to watch her daughters for half the normal rate, so they're splitting time between the Tar Heel state and their home in Chesapeake.

"It's helped tremendously," Faison said. "My boyfriend was laid off. He's doing low-earned hours. I'm the only one working every day, so any help they can give us has been amazing."

Without the kids going back to school this spring, she's concerned about their progress.

"I worry because I want to keep them educationally on track," she said.

Ohio officials say while they know parents and educators are anxious about the fall, no decisions have been made yet.

