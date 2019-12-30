Family: Hanukkah stabbing suspect had mental illness history

The family of a man accused of stabbing five people at a Hanukkah celebration says he was raised to embrace tolerance but has a history of mental illness.

Ramapo police officers escort Grafton Thomas from Ramapo Town Hall to a police vehicle, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Ramapo, N.Y. Thomas is accused of stabbing multiple people as they gathered to celebrate Hanukkah at a rabbi's home in the Orthodox Jewish community north of New York City. (Source: AP Photo/Julius Constantine Motal)

An attorney issued a statement late Sunday on behalf of the family of Grafton Thomas.

He pleaded not guilty on Sunday in connection with a Saturday night attack in Monsey, New York.

His relatives said they are praying for those injured, and they thanked the medical workers who came to their aid.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the savagery was the 13th anti-Semitic attack in New York since Dec. 8.

