Family and friends parade for SweetBriar Assisted Living facility

It's been over a month since the people who live at Sweet Briar Assisted Living facility have been able to receive visits from their family and friends.

"We haven’t seen our dad for five weeks," said Donna McCallister and Peggy Kiser-Crouch.

Their dad is 95-year-old Gene Kiser, who has been living in the home for over a year.

"At least we’re going to get to see him and we’re excited about that."

On Thursday evening the facility held a parade for family and friends so they could come by and see their loved ones in person, while still maintaining social distancing.

"Hopefully at some point, we’ll get to have visitors one day again and not have to do these parades but for now this is one of the ways that we’re going to have them communicate and see their families," said executive director, Molly Elkins.

Dozens of residents were greeted with signs, balloons and even some tears.

"Our fear is he won’t recognize us or won’t remember us but we have signs so we’re hopeful," said Kiser-Crouch and McCallister.

The two sisters said the facility is always doing great things with the people who live there.

"They are great with him, they take very good care of him and he’s very comfortable," said McCallister and Kiser-Crouch. "He’s at peace here."

Elkins said she hopes to have another parade in the near future.