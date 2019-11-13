Family finds 2-year-old boy’s kidney donor with Facebook post

A 2-year-old in Florida is on the road to recovery after a much-needed kidney transplant from a donor who saw a social media post from the boy’s mother.

Mother Lisa Chesson’s prayers were answered when a compassionate young woman offered to donate her kidney to 2-year-old Colton Chesson.

"It’s changed our whole life as a family, and we get to see our 2-year-old in a way we had never seen him before,” Chesson said.

In August, the desperate mother turned to Facebook to find a kidney donor for Colton.

Drew Schneider, 21, saw the post and realized her mother had met Chesson years ago. She decided to help the family, and her mother supported her decision.

"I don't think she will ever know how thankful we are. My husband and I talk about it every night. We pray and thank God every night,” Chesson said.

More than a month after the Sept. 30 transplant surgery, Colton and Schneider are on the road to recovery.

Colton is adjusting well to the new kidney, and Schneider, who owns a cheerleading company, is almost back to her usual active lifestyle.

"A 2-year-old boy is being able to play games and bathe and be lively with his family,” Schneider said.

Schneider says she competes in beauty pageants, and her platform from now on will be encouraging people to become living donors.

