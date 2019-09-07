Family from Dayton searching for missing woman in Portsmouth

Shelley Fischer and her grandson spent hours Friday walking through Portsmouth, but they aren't visiting from Dayton on a vacation. They’re desperate for answers as they search for daughter and mom, Kelley Coots.

Kelley Coots, 32, has severe epilepsy and is recovering from drug addiction.

"She’s a very outgoing person and she has four beautiful children,” Fischer said.

Fischer says the last time she heard from her daughter was Tuesday night, when she arranged to come pick her daughter up from a treatment facility in town.

"I’ve felt helpless, and I’m just so worried. It’s hard to work and do anything at home. I just can’t keep my mind straight, so that’s why I’m down here looking because I’m no use at home,” she said.

Come Wednesday morning, Coots stopped responding. Now three days later, she is growing more and more worried for her daughter who has severe epilepsy and doesn’t have access to her medication.

"That’s another worry, I’m afraid if she has seizures she doesn’t know anything afterwards for probably almost 24 hours,” Fischer said.

Fischer also worries that something bad might have happened to her daughter because she missed her daughter's second birthday.

"The little girl changed her. That’s what made her really look at things differently and really want to make her life better,” she said.

She says her daughter first began to struggle with addiction after a major car accident.

"She was in ICU for three days, and her first born child was born at 27 weeks,” Fischer said.

She still has fear that even though her daughter was doing well with treatment, she may have relapsed just before her 33rd birthday.

"We’re here for her. No matter what has happened, no questions asked, just come home,” Fischer said.

She also has a plea for other parents who have children facing addiction.

"As soon as you see something wrong, do something right then and there just as soon as you see any kind of addiction problem at all, take care of it,” Fischer said.

The family says they will be out again Saturday searching for Coots. If you know where she is, you’re asked to call Portsmouth Police.