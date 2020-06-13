Family grieving son's death holds fundraiser for suicide prevention education

A family in Ashland who suffered an unimaginable loss back in March is working to make sure other families are spared from such heartache.

A family in Ashland who suffered an unimaginable loss back in March is working to make sure other families are spared from such heartache.

Conner Robbins was 14-years-old when he took his own life.

On Saturday, Conner's family honored him with a benefit ride that would fund suicide prevention and education programs in the Ashland Independent Schools District.

"Miles for 32" stood for Conner's football jersey. Admission was $32 for anyone who participated.

"We know that our influence and when we work together maybe we can prevent tragedies in the future for other families," said Jeremy Holbrook. "I think that's a positive focus when tragedy comes. When you try to say, 'Man, I know what that feels like and I want to try to prevent that for other people too.'"

Holbrook is the founder of The Big Idea Camp, who helped organize the ride.

The Big Idea Camp is a local non profit that partners with schools to help counselors, and teachers implement curriculum about teaching students to treat others with respect and other core essentials.

"I think that's a big thing," said Holbrook. "We have a responsibility in life to treat each other right, to do the right thing, to maximize our potential and I think everyone here knows that. We want to show every kid, every student, even every adult how important they are, and I think that's a good voice of what's going on here today."