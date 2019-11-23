Family home damaged by fire days before baby due

A family is left to clean up the damage from a fire just days before they're expecting a baby.

Fire ripped through a home Saturday on the 1400 block of Middle Fork Drive in Davis Creek.

The homeowner told WSAZ the family was at their daughter's birthday party when he got the call that their home was on fire.

Fire crews say the home is not a total loss, but there was heavy smoke damage.

No one was hurt, but the homeowner says the family dog was inside and did not survive.

There is no word on what sparked the flames.

