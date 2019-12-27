Family home in New Boston destroyed after car crashes through front of building

Mike and Linda Gilliam lived in their house in the 4200 block of Rhodes Avenue for more than forty years.

Witnesses say around 6 a.m. Thursday morning, a driver crashed their car through the front of their home.

"It's just amazing their house is still standing," Anthony Maynard said.

Witnesses say around 6 a.m. Thursday morning, a driver crashed their car through the front of their home.

A nearby business owner tells WSAZ he felt his windows shake.

"I just couldn't believe it," said the couple's grandson, Larkin Branham. "After all the years and everything that house has been through, a car can take it out."

There's no visible skid marks on the road or sidewalk one day later.

"That's the unfortunate thing about it, everybody is still in the holiday spirit and stuff and then to wake up and see that on your Facebook page and friends telling you about it," Maynard said.

The home is where Larkin and has family shared a lot of memories.

"Every holiday we spent at their house, no matter what it was," Branham said. "Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Father's Day, birthdays."

The home sits just a quarter mile from the New Boston police station and is nestled just a few hundred feet between stop lights.

"I go by there every morning so just seeing that is just a big shock," Maynard, a family friend said.

Larkin said the building will probably have to be rebuilt, since the foundation is likely compromised.

"I actually told my son, wow, it looks like it could go either way," Maynard said.

The speed limit is 35 miles per hour but a nearby business owner tells WSAZ he sees people speeding through the area regularly.

"People speed through there every day," Larkin said. "They go at least ten maybe fifteen over."

An unfortunate situation that has vibrated through the community.

"Everybody knows them," Larkin said. "My grandma, ever since I could remember, she worked at the old American restaurant, everyone in town knew her."

A New Boston Police Captain tells WSAZ the driver has been cited for operating a vehicle under the influence as well as other traffic related charges.

"You never know, you could be sleeping and all of a sudden you have a car in your front room," Maynard said.

According to Larkin, the Gilliam's were staying in hotel, but do have family in the area to help them with accommodations.