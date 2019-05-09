Family honors man who passed away after tragic accident

A man who was killed in a tragic accident is being remembered by his family as a loving husband, father, grandfather and son. Those are just a few of the important titles Mike Adkins held while he he was here.

Mike Adkins, 42, of Lavalette, passed away Tuesday after a tragic accident. His family is remembering him as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend.

Adkins, 42, died Tuesday after an accident while he was performing a household chore. Adkins was working on cleaning the gutters on the roof of his home in Lavalette on Monday. He stood up and hit his head on a live power line. It shocked him and he had to be taken to the hospital. He died Tuesday from his injuries.

"He has been Michael up until this," said Joe Adkins, Mike's father. "He lost his life just doing a simple deed to make it simpler for his family. That was his life's love."

Adkins' family sat down with WSAZ to share his story and to talk about the type of person that he was.

"He was just one of a kind," said his wife, Kim Adkins. "He was the biggest family man that there was. His family was first through everything."

His wife says the two were high-school sweethearts and have been inseparable since.

"I've known him since I was 16," said Kim. "He was the guy that drove the Mustang and was a little older and so handsome. He was a looker. He was just him. He was his own person. Nobody will ever come close to comparing to who he was. He was funny, he was serious, he was hateful sometimes. He just had so many different qualities."

The two had three children, Brittany, Tysun and Bailee. They also had grandchildren.

He loved all of them, but they all agree, he and Bailee had a special relationship. It was one that revolved around their love of basketball.

"He was front and center for every game," Kim said. "Whether it was St. Joe, or travel ball, we have traveled since she was 5 or 6. I don't know that he has ever missed a game."

"After every game, I wanted his opinion," said Bailee Adkins, Mike's daughter. He would always tell me how proud he was of me. I will always hold onto that, after every game."

Bailee is a standout basketball player for St. Joe in Huntington. Her dad has seen her win a lot of awards, state titles and other championships.

"I've already told Bailee, when she is playing her hardest next year, she better look up," said Mike's father. "I think with this situation, her play will be harder than it's ever been to honor her dad."

Mike's wife says above all, his family was everything to him.

"I've told them, some kids don't get the luxury of getting 17, 19 and 23 years," Kim said. "They've had a lifetime of memories in the years they had him. Some kids aren't that lucky."

Mike's parents say his sudden loss is painful, but they will always hold onto the memories they made with their son.

"I wanted to just drive up and see my son. I just keep hoping it is all a bad dream," said Barbara Cheal, Mike's mother.

"He's total love," said Mike's father. "Every second you're not around him, you miss that love to the point where I am right now. He's gone, and I'm here, and it's so hard."

All three of his children say their relationship with their father was different.

"Everything I did, I wanted my dad there with me," said Tysun Adkins, Mike's son. "I wanted to go through everything with him."

"Bailee was daddy's girl," said Brittany Wallace, Mike's oldest daughter. "I was the one he whispered to at ball games. We got each other in trouble a lot. We both have loud mouths. He would call Bailee for sports and he would ask me if his outfits matched."

All of them say the love between their mom and dad was strong through all the years they were together.

"My mom and dad were the cool people," Wallace said. "My dad's love for my mom was incredible. It was beyond that love. They didn't miss a beat. They were the cool people. My mom was my dad's rock."

His family says there is a huge void without him here, but say they have no doubt where he is now.

"I have no doubt he is in heaven right now looking down on us," said Mike's father. "And I hope someday to see him again."

His loss, not just being felt by his family, but also the community.

Mike's funeral services will be held Friday afternoon at Morris Funeral Home Chapel.

There are several different fundraisers that are going on to the help the family with expenses. St. Joe has been working to raise money for them, and Austin's Ice Cream is also donating all the tips they get until Sunday to the family.