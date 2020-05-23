Family identifies teen killed in Huntington shooting

Family members of a teenage girl who was shot and killed Wednesday in Huntington say she was an innocent and caring person who did not deserve what happened.

Tayla Johnson's sister says the 16-year-old died after being shot on the 1000 block of 22nd Street Wednesday afternoon.

Friends of the family organized a vigil Saturday at the spot where Johnson died.

The family says they want justice for what happened to Tayla, and are calling for an end to such violence in Huntington.

Other details about what happened have not been released.

For our previous story: Click Here

