Family, law enforcement concerned for safety of missing man

Deputies are searching for a man who was reported missing out of Jackson County, Ohio.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Michael Saylor, 30, last communicated with his family Friday, July 26.

Investigators say Saylor texted his dad to tell him his truck broke down.

"Michael stated he would return to get his truck, but he was going swimming on Symmes Creek first," deputies stated in a press release.

However, family members found the truck and never heard from Saylor. After not being able to contact him for several days, the father reported his son missing on July 29.

Deputies say the family is very worried about Saylor's well-being. "Law enforcement is concerned for his safety" as well.

"Michael's family also says that he had been paid a sum of money from his work just prior to his disappearance," investigators added.

Saylor lives on State Route 279 near Oak Hill, Ohio. He just turned 30 on July 29 -- the same day he was reported missing.

Deputies describe him as having brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5'9" and about 180 pounds. Saylor was last known to have a beard. He also has several tattoos, including a logging truck on his right arm in honor of his late grandfather and a fish hook on top of his hand.

If you have any information about the case, call the sheriff's office at 740-286-6464.