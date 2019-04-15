Family of Loretta Lynn keeps her home place open

If you took a trip up Butcher Holler in the last 30 years, you may have received a tour of Loretta Lynn's Home Place from her brother, Herman Webb.

"There are many tourists that come back every year just to see my dad," said Loretta Lynn's niece Connie Webb.

Herman died in July, but he left the home place to his family.

"Before he passed he told me that he wanted us to try and keep the store going and that he wanted us to keep giving tours here at the home place," said Connie.

Connie gives the majority of the tours at the home place because she says she wants to keep her family's legacy alive.

This is not just home to the Webb family though, others from all over the United States say this reminds them of the home they grew up in.

"I get so many people that when they come through that door they just tear up because it reminds them of their home place. I get people back every year because they feel like this is home to them too,"

Even though Herman is gone, the legacy of the family will not be leaving Butcher Holler any time soon.