Family raises money for AEDs in honor of son

Depending on how you say it, the phrase "bless their hearts" can have a different meaning. For a family in Lincoln County, it means saving lives by raising money and awareness for AEDs.

The Rays got involved after their 8-year-old son, Caleb, suddenly passed away in April 2018. Caleb was playing soccer when he collapsed on the field.

"We enjoy knowing that we are helping other parents and other children not have to go through this," said Caleb's mom, Kristy. "Even just raising the awareness of sudden cardiac arrest."

On Saturday, the Rays hosted the first "Bless Their Hearts" fundraiser in Lincoln County for their non-profit organization.

With the Live Like Caleb Foundation, the Rays have been able to raise enough money to help 20 organizations with getting AEDs for their teams. Kristy says the demand is still there.

"We needed to do the fundraiser because we are still getting contacted by Kentucky, Ohio, more in West Virginia for help getting an AED."

WSAZ has done several stories with the Rays as they work to raise awareness about the importance of having AEDs around all sporting events and youth leagues. They are not required in Ohio and West Virginia.

"It's a very real concern now. There's no, 'We think everyone is overreacting, it's never going to happen.' They are very aware now that it can happen."

The Rays' efforts and the conversations they've started have been linked to saving at least three lives.

To donate to the Live Like Caleb Foundation, click here.