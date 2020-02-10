Family remembers mother and unborn son killed in crash

A family in Roane County is mourning the loss of Sarah Harris and her unborn son.

Sarah Harris was on her way home from her baby shower Saturday when an alleged drunk driver crashed into the car she was riding in.

Sarah, who was 33 weeks pregnant, was celebrating with family and friends Saturday at her baby shower.

Her sister-in-law, Pina Spencer says she spent months planning the baby shower.

"I've never seen her so happy ... laughing, just having a really good time," Spencer said.

While on her way home, just a few miles from her house, an alleged drunk driver crashed head-on with the family car.

Sarah's husband, Jonathan, and two children were taken to the hospital.

Sarah was taken to CAMC where she and her unborn son, Austin Ray died.

"We all loved the baby, we all wanted to meet him," said Charles Harris, Sarah's brother-in-law. "He was just taken from us too soon, but I hope he's in heaven with God."

Spencer says she was close with her sister-in-law and even lived with her at one point.

"Anytime I ever needed her she was always there, she always lended out a hand to help anyone," Spencer said.

WSAZ has confirmed the driver of the other vehicle, Justin Fisher, was previously convicted of DUI in 2010 in Roane County.

State Police say on Saturday his blood alcohol content was .205%, more than twice the legal limit.

Now, the Harris family works to make sure Sarah's memory is never forgotten and her children know exactly who their mother was.

"She loved everybody, she was as kind as person could be," Harris said.

Jonathan and his children have since been released from the hospital.

