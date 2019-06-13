Family saved by carbon monoxide detector speaking out about safety

A tragic story for one family saved the lives of another this month.

In mid-May, a family of four in central Ohio died of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, but their story lead another family in West Virginia to make a life-saving purchase.

Just three weeks after the Gum family purchased their carbon monoxide detector, it went off.

"We figured out it was the carbon monoxide detector in the bedroom and it was saying get to fresh air," said Amanda Gum.

They called the fire department and, sure enough, there were notable levels of carbon monoxide throughout their home.

"I shudder to think of what could've happened if we didn't have that," said Gum.

Now, they are encouraging everyone to make that same life-saving purchase. "Personally, $20 to save your family's life is well worth it," said Gum.

Experts say you should replace your carbon monoxide detector every five to seven years and check the battery every six months. However, you should test your detector often. If your carbon monoxide detector makes a loud chirp noise, it's time for a replacement.