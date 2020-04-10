Family searching for missing dog after fatal fire

A family in Big Chimney is searching for a dog that ran away after a house fire last Friday.

Maxx, a chihuahua/miniature-dachshund mix, ran away from the scene of a house fire in the 4500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Big Chimney.

According to his owner, Maxx is 9 years old and weighs about 10 pounds. He was wearing a collar with a dog tag when he ran away.

A reward is being offered by members of the Big Chimney community for the safe return of Maxx.

Anyone with information about Maxx's whereabouts is asked to call Teresa Cisco at 304-545-7646.