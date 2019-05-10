Family searching for missing pet turkey

We all love our pets. That's why it's especially hard when they go missing.

A family in Scioto County, Ohio, wants their beloved turkey "Red" back.

But Tabbatha Holland isn't searching for just your average pet.

"I just really want him back,” she said.

She's looking for her 35-pound Bourbon Red turkey, affectionately named "Red."

"He just always liked to show off his feathers and puff out and walk around you and make his cute little turkey noises,” Holland said.

It all started four days ago when she went to go help a family member nearby.

"He kept walking around strutting and giving a call and you could hear girls in the distance making their call back to him,” she said.

Despite having a mate back at home, she thinks his motives for running away might have been the call of nature.

"I think he went and found those ladies and is now with them,” Holland said.

Now that it's been almost a week without him, she's worried about the risks that come with him being out in the wild since it's one of the last weeks for spring turkey hunting in Ohio.

"Somebody might look at him and say there's a 35-pound turkey there. We're going to have dinner, but he's not that. He’s a pet,” she said.

Holland and her family aren't the only ones missing him. His mate "Turkey Girl" is sad, too.

"You can hear her try to make the clucking to try to call him, but he's no longer responding,” Holland said.

But Holland and her family still have hope he'll return.

"He kind of completed my little flock,” she said.

They’re hoping for a happy ending to the fowl situation.

The family says that they think he's still somewhere in the hills surrounding their property.

They say their turkey looks different from a wild turkey. He's almost completely red, has white tail feathers and his face is blue and red.

