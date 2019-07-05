Family sues for $1 million after son drowns in community pool

The family of a Texas boy who drowned in his neighborhood pool has filed a lawsuit, claiming the pool was overcrowded and was not being properly watched by lifeguards.

The lawsuit filed by Ga Ram Kang’s family alleges that there should have been a limit on how many people were in the pool. It also said lifeguards should have had better training. (Source: KTRK/CNN VAN)

"He was our everything," said Jocelyn Kang, the boy’s mother.

Kang’s life revolved around her 6-year-old son Ga Ram Kan and after he drowned two months ago, she says some days feel unlivable.

"It's been hard,” Kang said. “It's been very hard."

She and her husband are suing the community association of King Crossing Inc., and the home builder Pulte Homes of Texas.

The lawsuit alleges that on that crowded holiday at the pool, there should have been a limit on how many people were there and the lifeguards should have had better training.

Kang said one of the two lifeguards on duty didn’t even jump in when her son was face down in the water.

"They were ready for the job, not the crisis," Kang said.

Kang believed the lifeguards provided a false sense of security.

She’s urging other parents to watch their children closely.

Other residents of the community said they're doing just that.

"I keep my eyes on them,” said Kina White, a neighbor. “I can’t trust anybody else watching my kids."

The community association declined to comment on the filing.

Pulte Homes of Texas responded with a statement.

“First and foremost, this is a terrible tragedy and we offer our deepest sympathies to the Kang family,” Kang said. “At this time, we are not aware of any lawsuit having been filed.”

But Kang hopes parents are aware of the dangers crowded pools can pose.

