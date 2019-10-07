Family Treatment Courts open in Boone County

West Virginia's Supreme Court justices attended the opening ceremony for Boone and Lincoln County Family Treatment Courts Monday morning.

Family Treatment Courts will give circuit judges a new tool to help families involved in abuse and neglect cases address problems before parents lose custody of their children permanently, speakers said during the ceremony.

The courts are designed to protect children and help parents who have been found guilty of abuse and neglect overcome substance abuse disorders before the parents permanently lose custody of their children.

“This is a great day for families and children who will now have more services and resources to support them in the circumstances that put them in the court system,” said Chief Justice Beth Walker.

According to Chief Justice Walker, abuse and neglect cases take up about one-third of the Supreme Court’s docket.

“It’s amazing we have gotten to this point. I’m so grateful for the work put in by so many people...Judge Thompson really cares about children and families...Every family has been touched by the opioid crisis. The Family Treatment Courts have the potential to heal families and protect children at the same time,” said Justice Margaret Workman.

“This is a total change in focus. We can be proactive and catch problems before they become a crisis. The best way to protect a child is to protect a family,” Justice John Hutchison said.

Justice Evan Jenkins said, “Nothing is more West Virginian than families. We care about each other. It’s who we are. Problem-solving courts like Family Treatment Courts are one way the judicial system can help West Virginians keep their families intact and combat the opioid crisis.”

In March, the Legislature passed House Bill 3057, authorizing the Supreme Court to begin operating Family Treatment Courts. The bill also called for a Family Treatment Court State Advisory Committee to be led by the chief justice. The committee has met and approved a manual on procedures in August.