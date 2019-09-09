Family’s camper stolen from locked storage unit

A family says they are disappointed after someone stole their camper from a locked storage unit in Raceland during the weekend.

David DeSario says he got a call from the storage facility Saturday morning, telling him about the theft.

“I was kind of shocked. We’ve stored it here for three years without any problems,” he said.

DeSario says the family had just gotten back from a camping trip earlier in the week. The camper hadn’t even been back in storage more than 30 hours before it was taken.

Raceland police say the thief broke the lock hatch off to get in.

“You have to have premeditated action here,” DeSario said. “They knew there were campers here and went through the trouble up breaking the lock off the door and a vehicle to pull it.”

He says he’s mostly upset for his young sons who love the outdoors and had to explain to them what happened.

“My wife didn't want me to tell them, but I think they needed to know. I don’t think they really understand what exactly happened, but it is kinda sad to have to explain to a 5-year-old that somebody would steal our camper. But I’m trying to be hopeful and explain to them that we are hopeful.”

Of all the things inside the camper, a journal DeSario’s wife kept of places the family had been, when they were there, who they were with, and other fun memories is what they want back most.

“The memories are important, and that's why we bought the camper is to build those memories.”

The camper is a gray and white Salem Cruse Lite model. If you spot it, you're asked to call the Raceland Police Department.

