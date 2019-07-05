Fans seeking refund after Hank Williams Jr. drops out of Peckfest

A music festival in our region is moving on without a major headliner.

Hank Williams Jr. will no longer take the stage Saturday night at Peckfest in Mason County, much to some fans' disappointment.

Williams' Twitter account posted he won't be there because of contractual obligations not being met by the promoter of the concert.

People who inquired about getting a refund say they haven't been able to get answers and are concerned they won't be able to get their money back.

"Obviously I wanted to see Hank," Cody Craig from Buffalo said. "That's one of the main reasons we bought the ticket."

"I bought two tickets for two nights worth of entertainment, and I only got one," Katlin Casto said.

Abby Bolton has been a Hank Williams Jr. fan since she was a little girl. The 17-year-old got a job this summer at the Racine pool in Boone County and spent money from her first paycheck on tickets.

"When I found out he cancelled, I was super disappointed because I couldn't get my money back," Bolton said. "It was over half my paycheck."

The Peckfest website does say tickets are non-refundable, and the lineup is subject to change without notice.

A woman who works for Peckfest tells WSAZ they're not commenting on why Hank Jr. isn't coming.

People who bought tickets are wondering why they wouldn't be able to get their money back if it's not going to Hank.

"What are they doing with the money?" Craig said.

Other concert goers at the Kanawha River Campground say they won't let the lineup change spoil their fun.

"It's an unfortunate situation, but things happen," Tracie Ellis from Elkview said, "and you have to make the best of every situation."

A Peckfest worker said there's a possibility they'll give ticket refunds at a yet to be determined time.

The Peckfest Facebook account posted that people who bought tickets to see Hank could use that ticket to get into the show Friday and Saturday nights.

Poison frontman Bret Michaels performed Friday night. C.J. Solar is scheduled to perform Saturday.

