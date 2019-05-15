Farmer saws off own leg with pocket knife, crawls for help

A 63-year-old farmer in Nebraska had to make a split decision to save his own life when he accidentally stepped into a grain auger last month.

When Kurtis Kaser realized his leg was stuck and being pulled into the machine, he knew he had to act quickly.

Kaser was alone and did not have his phone on him, so he said he felt like his only choice was to cut off his leg with his pocket knife.

He cut through torn flesh and tissue about eight inches below his knee.

Once free, the farmer said he crawled about 200 feet to his house.

Kaser said he was afraid he'd pass out but he made it.

He was able to call for help and was flown to a medical center in Lincoln, Neb.

Now that Kaser is home, he said he feels fortunate.

Once his leg is healed, he'll be fitted for a prosthetic and should be able to walk again.

He said he looks forward to returning to farming.

