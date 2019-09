The fast lanes going in both directions on MacCorkle Avenue SW are closed after a two vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the accident happened on MacCorkle Avenue SW near Oliver Street on the west side of Saint Albans.

One patient was transported from the scene, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The fast lanes will remain shut down until the wreckage is cleared.

