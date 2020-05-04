Fatal ATV crash in Pike County

Troopers with Kentucky State Police are investigating an ATV crash that killed a man Sunday.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on the left fork of Blackberry Road in Pike County, Kentucky.

Troopers say the ATV struck a guardrail and landed in a creek on its top.

The driver of the ATV and the passenger were both ejected from the vehicle.

Both were taken to a hospital.

The passenger, Chris Fields, 40, of Ransom, Kentucky died from his injuries at the hospital, troopers say.

No word on the driver’s condition at this time.

Kentucky State Police does not suspect that drug or alcohol use played a factor in this crash.

