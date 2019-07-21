Fatal crash in Pike County, Ky

Kentucky State Police are investigating after a fatal crash in Pike County, Kentucky.

The two-vehicle accident happened just after 3 p.m. in the Coal Run community on US 23.

Troopers say Margret Wright, 79, from Grethel in Floyd County, was heading southbound at an intersection, when another vehicle made a left hand turn onto North Mayo Trail.

Wright was transported to Pikeville Medical Center and pronounced dead by the Pike County Coroner's Officer. The passenger with Wright, and the person in the other vehicle, were both transported to PMC as well.

Kentucky State Police say the investigation is ongoing. They state drugs and alcohol are not suspected at this time, pending a toxicology report.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.