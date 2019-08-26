Deadly crash in Pike County, Ky.

Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Pike County, Kentucky.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on U.S. 119 near the Canada, Meathouse exit on Aug. 14.

According to troopers, Charles Morris, of Pikeville, was driving an SUV southbound on U.S. 119 when he lost control. He struck a driveway which caused the car to flip, troopers say.

Morris was taken to Pikeville Medical Center for treatment. He remained there until he passed away on Aug. 24.

Investigators have not said what caused Morris to lose control of his vehicle.

