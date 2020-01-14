Pedestrian hit and killed in Lawrence County

Investigators are working to figure out how a pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday morning in Lawrence County, Ohio.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless confirms a man has died but isn't releasing any more details at this time.

WSAZ.com does know the accident happened just before 7 a.m. along U.S. 52 near Rock Hollow Road in Hanging Rock.

No word on how many cars were involved.

One eastbound lane was shut down for some time Tuesday morning but emergency crews say the scene has seen been cleared.

Ohio State Police tells WSAZ.com they assisted Hanging Rock Police.

