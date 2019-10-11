U.S. 33 in Athens County is back open after a fatal crash

UPDATE 10/11/19 @ 6:45 a.m..

The Ohio Highway Patrol tells WSAZ that U.S. 33 in Athens County is now back open.

It had been closed after a fatal crash near the intersection of U.S. 33 and Johnson Road.

ORIGINAL STORY 10/11/19

A person has died in a single vehicle crash on U.S. 33 in Athens County.

According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, it happened around 2 a.m. Friday near the intersection of U.S. 33 and Johnson Road in Athens Township.

O-DOT has set up a detour around the crash.

No word on how long U.S. 33 will be shut down.

The name of the person killed in the crash has not been released.

