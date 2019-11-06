Deadly fire under investigation in Gallipolis, Ohio

One person was killed in a fire Wednesday morning in Gallipolis, Ohio.

According to firefighters, the fire started a little after 4:50 a.m. in the 100 block of Railroad Street.

Crews say when they arrived on scene, a single-wide mobile home and camper were on fire.

They found the victim inside the camper.

The body has been sent to the medical examiner's office to determine identification. The state fire marshal's office is looking into the circumstances around the fire.

Both the Gallipolis Fire Department and Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department responded.

