Fatal motorcycle crash in Jackon County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling a fatal motorcycle crash in Jackson County.

The Jackson Post says at 8:47 p.m., OSHP was notified of the motorcycle crash on Beaver Pike near Bethel Ridge Road.

Troopers say Michael C. Crabtree, 55, of Jackson, Ohio was traveling EB on Beaker Pike on a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle. The motorcycle overturned and slid eastbound on Beaver Pike before stopping in the road.

Jackson County EMS transported Crabtree to Holzer Medical Center. Troopers say he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. They say he was wearing a DOT approved helmet.

The Scioto Township Fire Department, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, and Jackson County EMS assisted on scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

