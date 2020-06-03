Fatal motorcycle crash in Floyd County

Kentucky State Police is investigation a deadly crash involving a motorcycle.

Troopers say when they arrived on the stretch of KY 122 in Bevinsville Tuesday they found Shayne Hall, 41, of Hit Hat, Kentucky.

They says Hall lost control of the motorcycle, hitting a guardrail and utility pole before being thrown for the bike.

The accident happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Hall was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by the Floyd County Coroner’s office.

Alcohol nor drugs are not suspected in the accident.

