Father charged with murder in death of baby

A father is charged with murder in the death of his infant daughter.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says Jeffrey Hoskins told investigators he strangled his daughter back in October 2018. The baby was six-months old at the time.

Officials say Hoskins even showed police how he strangled her by using a teddy bear during a court interview. The sheriff's office says the baby had significant bruising under her chin. At that time, Hoskins was arrested on a child abuse charge. He later posted bond and took off.

Deputies say due to legal challenges, the baby remained on life support for about 15 months. She died earlier this week. Investigators say a murder indictment was returned by a special grand jury Thursday.

Keep checking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ app for the latest information.

