Father fighting for life after getting COVID-19

After finding out about a positive, life-threatening case of COVID-19 in their town, Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards and Pastor Mark Ice of Hurricane First Church of the Nazarene came together for a community-wide prayer Thursday.

A father and husband from Putnam County, West Virginia, is fighting for his life after testing positive for COVID-19.

"We have a young man here in Hurricane that's COVID positive," Edwards said. "Critical condition in the hospital right now, and these next 24 hours are very critical for him to know whether he makes it through this or not."

Brandon Vovk is that young man. who is also a husband and father to two little girls.

"They're at home, they can't be with their father, Lori can't be with her husband," Edwards told WSAZ. "Nobody can be with him, and they're struggling, they're really struggling with this."

So on Thursday night, Edwards and Ice led a virtual community-wide prayer for Brandon and his family.

"When the Mayor called and asked me I was like absolutely, I didn't want to wait until six o'clock, I wanted to get down here and start praying," Ice said.

"It's bringing the community together, we need to bring the community together for prayer for Brandon (and) not just for Brandon, it's for everyone (else too)."

Edwards said Brandon's family has been tested for the virus and is still waiting on their results.