Father furious after neighbor allegedly exposes himself to girls

A father is livid after he says a neighbor exposed himself to his two young daughters.

"My children are scared to go outside," the father, Aaron Brown, said. "Two doors down is where this guy lives at."

Brown says on Feb. 16, his 14- and 8-year year old daughters were outside their townhouse in South Shore when they noticed their neighbor, Roger Green, in his underwear staring at them through a window.

Brown says it only got stranger from there.

"My oldest daughter looked up, and he was naked apparently going like this side to side with his hands on his hips," Brown said.

The complaint says a neighbor went to confront the defendant and saw him coming from the bathroom putting his pants back on.

Brown says his kids locked themselves in the family's truck in the parking lot and waited for their mother to come take them back inside their home.

"These are children he exposed himself to," Brown said. "To do it to anyone is wrong. Children -- it's not fair to expose them to something like that at that age."

Brown says what makes it even more troubling is the defendant's back window is right next to the playground at McKell Elementary.

"It's hard to tell what he might try to do to kids in the playground if he could get their attention," Brown said. "He definitely shouldn't be allowed to live near children."

"This is not the first time we've heard about this happening," neighbor Amber Smith said, "and they just keep letting him back in here. You can't let your kids outside anymore."

The Greenup County attorney says the suspect was arrested Thursday on an indecent exposure charge. According to the Greenup County Detention Center, Green is out on bond.

Nobody answered the door at Green's townhouse when we knocked Tuesday evening.

"My 8-year-old doesn't even want to come out and play," Brown said.

Brown says his kids shouldn't have to continue living near the man who exposed himself to them.

WSAZ is told Green is expected to appear in court next week.

A message left with management at the townhouses was not returned Tuesday.

