Hurricane family opens up about near-death experience due to COVID-19

It's been roughly a month since Lori Vovk and her two daughters, Lilliann and Hadlee, had to watch her husband and their father taken in an ambulance.

After weeks in the hospital, with doctors saying it wasn't looking good, Brandon Vovk is finally back home with his family after a battle with COVID-19.

"I didn’t think it was going to be two weeks on a ventilator and then calling me multiple times and telling me my husband wasn’t going to come home to me," Lori Vovk told WSAZ.

Lori soon found out her husband had COVID-19. And even though he is in his 40s with no underlying medical condition, he still had to fight for his life.

"This is serious," Lori said. "I mean, we were following every protocol, we were doing exactly what they told us to do. We were trying to protect our family, and we never expected this. "

But after two weeks on a ventilator, Brandon was finally taken off and things were looking up. He stayed in the hospital for another week after that, then finally got to reunite with his family on Monday.

"I was videoing, but then I just dropped the camera and I just ran up to him and gave him a big hug and he said ‘you’re not supposed to hug me’ and I said 'I don’t care.'"

Lori was told by doctors that the mortality rate is high for people in similar conditions, so Lori said she asked for many prayers -- and that's exactly what she got.

"I'm so grateful for the community support and the prayers, and keep them coming because we still have a bit of a journey ahead of us, but we know that we can get through anything," she said.

Brandon told WSAZ he's so grateful for his wife and her strength to hold everything together while he was away.

"My wife was so tough throughout this, and I can’t say enough about her," Brandon told WSAZ. "My daughters, they were scared. They didn’t know, but (Lori) held it together and I’m such a lucky person and will never take a day with them for granted again."

The Vovks said they are still practicing social distancing with others and taking precautionary measures.

They also plan on many fishing trips in the near future.

