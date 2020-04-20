Father finally home after being in hospital for weeks with COVID-19

One family is now finally back together after their father and husband, Brandon Vovk was in critical condition in the hospital for three weeks.

Brandon Vovk is now home after spending weeks in the hospital fighting COVID-19.

Vovk tested positive for COVID-19 toward the end of March and had to be hospitalized away from his wife, Lori Vovk, and two young daughters. Brandon was on a ventilator for two of the three weeks in the hospital, and doctors told his wife that he had a slim chance of surviving.

But on Monday, Lori posted on Facebook that after three long weeks of not seeing her husband, he finally was able to come home.

She thanked everyone for their support

and prayers during the difficult time. She also encouraged people to stay home, stay safe and love each other.