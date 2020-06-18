Father's Day virtual fishing contest with GHPRD

Father's Day is this weekend.

You can reel in a big catch this weekend and win a prize from the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District.

If you're still looking for something fun to do, the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District is hosting a virtual fishing contest.

The tournament starts June 19 and ends June 21.

Trophies will be awarded to those with the biggest fish, smallest fish, and most unique catch.

You can share your catch online by using #GHPRDFishing.

All winners will be announced via Facebook on Monday, June 22.

