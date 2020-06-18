Advertisement

Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

On Wednesday, the NCAA gave the green light for offseason workout plans for football. Voluntary workouts began earlier this month. (Source: AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
On Wednesday, the NCAA gave the green light for offseason workout plans for football. Voluntary workouts began earlier this month. (Source: AP Photo/Nati Harnik) (GIM)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Check your enthusiasm. Football may not happen this fall after all.

The warning comes from Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“Unless players are essentially in a bubble - insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day - it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall,” Fauci told CNN.

“If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year.”

The prediction comes even as the NFL and NCAA are ramping up for fall ball.

On Wednesday, the NCAA gave the green light for offseason workout plans for football. Voluntary workouts began earlier this month.

In a May memo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell provided teams with protocols on how to gradually reopen their facilities.

Still, numerous college players have tested positive for coronavirus as they’ve reported back to campus.

And on Monday, several Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys players tested positive.

For now, the college football season is slated to kick off on Aug. 29. NFL preseason games are scheduled to start Aug. 6.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homepage

Show Your Mask Documentary

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
Photographer Malcom Wilson takes photographs of Eastern Kentuckians wearing face masks.

News

Outdoor school facilities can reopen in Kanawha County

Updated: 1 hour ago
The facilities were closed earlier this year to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

News

Beshear signs proclamation recognizing Juneteenth in Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristen Bentley
Beshear added he will have to ask the state legislature to recognize Juneteenth as an official state holiday.

News

More COVID-19 cases reported in W.Va.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristen Bentley
A total of 2,418 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in West Virginia.

News

Programs aim to prevent COVID-related evictions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Housing assistance programs run by the Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority have adapted to assist hundreds of people who lost their jobs during this difficult time.

Latest News

WSAZ Investigates

WSAZ INVESTIGATES | Man protests Suddenlink

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
After our initial story about issues surrounding Suddenlink aired several weeks ago, we’ve heard from dozens of viewers, each sharing their experience with the company.

News

Facebook removes Trump ads with symbols once used by Nazis

Updated: 3 hours ago
By ERIC TUCKER and BARBARA ORTUTAY Associated Press | Posted: Thu 4:32 PM, Jun 18, 2020 | Updated: Thu 4:34 PM, Jun 18, 2020

News

Summer program helps businesses in Gallia County

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Gallia County Department of Job and Family Services is offering a program to allow small businesses some extra help this summer.

News

Body found inside of motel room identified

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Deputies say the body found inside of a room at the Budget Host Inn in Malden has been identified as Royce Edwin Daugherty Jr., 59, of Sissonville, West Virginia.

News

Additional flight coming to Yeager Airport

Updated: 3 hours ago
Yeager Airport adds additional flight.

News

COVID-19 case in Logan County linked to popular vacation spot

Updated: 3 hours ago
Myrtle Beach travel is linked to another COVID-19 case.