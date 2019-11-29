Fayette Co. Sheriff's Dept. safety tips for Black Friday shopping

The Fayette County's Sheriff's Department posted safety tips for Black Friday shopping on their Facebook page.

The Department says to park near a light because thieves are less likely to target a car when there's a light on the vehicle.

Hide your shopping bags and other items in the trunk. The Sheriff's Department says if someone cannot see any bags, they probably will not break in.

You should also use the buddy system, and if you do plan on separating, make a plan to meet up or consider color coordinating.

Deputies say to keep your purse on your body or your wallet in your front pocket, and to shop with a single credit card.

The Department says you should also avoid ATMs. If you have to use one, choose one that is well lit and shield you PIN as you punch it in.