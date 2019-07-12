Fayette County man arrested for alleged financial exploitation of elderly family member

A man from Fayetteville was arrested for allegedly wiping out an elderly family member’s bank accounts to help fuel an alleged drug habit, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says.

Chad Surface, 43, faces 38 felony charges, including financial exploitation of an elderly person, 10 counts of identity theft, one count of grand larceny, 11 counts of attempt of fraudulent use of an access device and two counts of forgery.

Investigators say Surface cleaned out the victim’s bank accounts and sold personal property to, in part, feed his alleged drug habit.

Surface was taken to the Southern Regional Jail. His bond is set at $100,000.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, go to its Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

